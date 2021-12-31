Students go online for Christmas celebrations

ht-school

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 18:54 IST

New Horizon Scholars School in Thane celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ with zeal and enthusiasm.

Students prepared Christmas cards for their friends and sent them via email.

As part of the celebrations, the students dressed in red and white and sang melodious carols.

The significance of the festival was explained to the students with a video of the Christmas story.

Children also spoke about the true meaning of Christmas and the history behind ornaments like the shining star on the tree, silver bells, red and white candy, wreaths, candles and Santa Claus.

Dr Jyoti Nair, principal and regional director, expressed her delight on seeing such enthusiasm from the children who brought the spirit of Christmas to life.