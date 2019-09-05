Teachers’ Day : ‘With you, learning is a pleasure’

ht-school

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:22 IST

AAYUSH GUPTA, Class 10, Greenfields Public School, Dilshad Garden

The best teacher is one who transforms the way in which their students see the world, strengthens their self-belief and whose impact they would never really forget. My favourite teacher is Durga Kandapal ma’am who taught me English. The way and quality with which she teaches is remarkable and can never be replaced or fulfilled by anyone else. I consider myself very lucky and privileged to have been taught by her and am highly thankful for the very many things I have learned from her.

KASHISH GARG, Class 10, Rukmini Devi Public School, Pitampura

Teachers who empower students are true blessings. It was only in Class 3 that I began to realise this when my English teacher entered my life and filled its darkness by the light of her impeccable knowledge. Apart from parents, teachers are truly the only ones who hold our hands and lead us to the ladder of success.

PRATHAM, Class 9, National Victor Public School, IP Extension

It takes all colours of patience and leadership to form a perfect teacher. I see all of them in Sheetal ma’am, who is my Computer Science teacher. It has been rightly said that a child nurtured with care learns to be humble, but one brought up with much criticism tends to be hostile. Sheetal ma’am always puts her best foot forward by encouraging students and cultivating their potential. She breaks all stereotypes of a tough and strict teacher and manages to always integrate the class in the best way possible. Neither words nor the grandest gestures can express my respect for you. THANK YOU ma’am for everything.

KAVYA NARANG, Class 12, Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar

Kiran Narang ma’am has constantly been my best friend in times of struggle, the most precious backbone who gave me the courage to rise after every downfall. She’s the one who always taught and guided me to become a better version of myself everyday, and inspired me to follow her footsteps towards becoming an independent, assertive and truthful person.

ATULYA KHURANA, Class 5, CRPF Public School, Rohini

I immensely like all my teachers. We feel very comfortable and inspired in the class. They mix teaching with anecdotes and make learning lively and wonderful. I’m not exaggerating. All my teachers are very positive and their optimistic approach uplifts everyone.

SUHANI RATHI, Class 5, Gyan Bharati School, Saket

Devja ma’am is a very loving teacher who understands children and attends to their needs like a mother. It has been a privilege studying under her guidance. She is an angel in the role of a teacher.

RIDDHIMA BISHT, Class 8, Ramjas School, R. K. Puram

My English language teacher, an amiable, elegant lady, full of confidence and humour, is my favourite teacher. Always carrying a smile on her face and sharing positive vibes is what makes her unique. Her heart of gold and warm nature sets her apart from others.

MADHVI KAKKAR, Class 5, Vishwa Bharati Public School, Noida

A teacher gives you not only knowledge but also an inspiration to live. My favourite teacher is Madhu Jalali ma’am who teaches me English and Social Studies. She is disciplined, very kind and caring. She makes her subject lively by giving examples. She plays an extraordinary role not only as my teacher but also as a guide and mentor.

DEVANGI BEDI, Class 11, Jesus Mary Joseph Sr Sec School, Paschim Vihar

Anyone can teach concepts but a real teacher inculcates knowledge in students. Our biology ma’am makes sure that she not only prepares us for boards but also kindles our hunger for knowledge. She is our encyclopedia! I wish you a very happy Teacher’s Day.

RAJSHREE RAJESH, Class 11, ITL Public School, Sector 9, Dwarka

The teachers who taught me with a lot of passion is the reason why I am strong today. They have helped me realise my strengths and weaknesses and guided me on paths I had never taken. Their motivation kept me going, their words ring in my ear whenever I feel like giving up. Thank you Sumana ma’am for showing me the path in life.

GIA SACHDEV, Class 9, GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka

Every teacher has a special role in our journey. Archana Malhotra ma’am, our English teacher, is the only reason that I began loving the language. She is always ready to help us learn and grow. She teaches in a very friendly manner, which helps students be comfortable with the subject. We students are blessed to have her as our teacher.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 13:02 IST