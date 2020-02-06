e-paper
This is how our clothes pollute the oceans

This is how our clothes pollute the oceans

You all know that the single-use plastic impacts our oceans in a big way, but did you know that clothes release half a million tonnes of microfibres into the oceans every year? Yes, it is true. A 2015 report from the Ellen McArthur foundation estimated that half-a-million tonnes of microfibres leached into waterways every year, with 53 million tonnes of new textiles produced annually. Read more about it...

ht-school Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (AP Photo)
         

 

