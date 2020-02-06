This is how our clothes pollute the oceans
You all know that the single-use plastic impacts our oceans in a big way, but did you know that clothes release half a million tonnes of microfibres into the oceans every year? Yes, it is true. A 2015 report from the Ellen McArthur foundation estimated that half-a-million tonnes of microfibres leached into waterways every year, with 53 million tonnes of new textiles produced annually. Read more about it...ht-school Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:09 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
