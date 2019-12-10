e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Want to get Star Wars collectibles? Here is an online auction for you

From vintage posters to action figures, Star Wars collectibles are up for grabs in an online auction at Sotheby’s. Read more about it...

ht-school Updated: Dec 10, 2019 15:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.
         

From vintage posters to action figures, Star Wars collectibles are up for grabs in an online auction at Sotheby’s. The auction is open for bidding between November 29 and December 13. ‘Star Wars Online’ features more than 100 items dating back decades, with prices ranging from 100 to 60,000 pounds, according to auction house Sotheby’s. Among the memorabilia is a prototype Imperial Stormtrooper helmet from 1976, which as an estimated price tag of 30,000 - 60,000 pounds. Also on display is a toy shop display of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ figures and Millennium Falcon ship priced at 7,000 - 10,000 pounds.  

tags
top news
Ahead of CAB’s Rajya Sabha test, stern warning to BJP from ex-ally
Ahead of CAB’s Rajya Sabha test, stern warning to BJP from ex-ally
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘No locus standi’: Govt on US Commission statement on citizenship bill
‘No locus standi’: Govt on US Commission statement on citizenship bill
‘Attack on constitution’: Rahul Gandhi’s jab on citizenship bill supporters
‘Attack on constitution’: Rahul Gandhi’s jab on citizenship bill supporters
Airtel launches voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India: How to use it
Airtel launches voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India: How to use it
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
BS 6-compliant Honda City petrol launched with Digipad 2.0
BS 6-compliant Honda City petrol launched with Digipad 2.0
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

India News