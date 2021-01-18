You can find success on roads less travelled too
- The first part of this new series features Devashish Jindal and Akash Kadiyan who have founded the entertainment firm Rhino Records that makes catchy video songs that promote India’s diverse regional music, culture and talent.
Success … isn’t that an important part of what we aim for in studies, hobbies, or even in the career we hope to build. At a time when the idea of a successful career is usually limited to just medicine and engineering, it’s time to open our eyes to the immense potential in other fields too, including unconventional ones! The first part of this new series features Devashish Jindal and Akash Kadiyan who have founded the entertainment firm Rhino Records that makes catchy video songs that promote India’s diverse regional music, culture and talent:
Q. How did you get the idea of starting your own venture and that too in the video industry which is already booming with artists?
Both of us were working in our respective fields and used to travel a lot together. We enjoy our nation’s rich culture and heritage, especially folk music. But we also realised that it is being lost somewhere with new music genres getting popular. After a lot of anticipation and thinking, we came up with this big idea of launching our own entertainment company which will promote regional music through our young talent.
Q. Starting your venture is not a piece of cake. What were the problems that you faced in the beginning and how did you overcome those?
Tying up finances and capital were our biggest challenges in the beginning. We had to struggle a lot to get funding for our idea. We used to meet people and conduct meetings to convince them to invest in our idea. Fortunately, the hard work paid off and these challenges were overcome. Another hurdle was building a team with experts and professionals. We used to do a lot of research (online and offline). Once our team was formed, we tried to cut short on expenses by using personal stuff/equipment in the videos.
Q. Despite the hurdles, what made you stay the course and not give up?
The satisfaction of working for ourselves and doing what we love is reason enough to not give up. People say that see the glass half full for positivity. But we think the other way round! We see the glass half empty and feel there is a lot to be done to achieve success and fulfil our goal.
Q. What tips would you give students who want to start ventures of their own?
Whatever you choose to do in life, perseverance is the key to success! Nobody achieves success overnight. You have to fight for it and earn it. Just follow your dream and do what you love. Rest of the things will fall in place eventually!
(To reach out to Devashish Jindal & Akash Kadiyan on Instagram, simply go to @rhinorecord)
