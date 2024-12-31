2025 will be the year of the Snake as per Chinese zodiac: What does it mean for you?

If you're reading this, you most likely are in tune with your sun sign, moon sign and rising sign — the big 3 as they call it. But have you ever dabbled with the Chinese zodiac? A reflection of Chinese philosophy and culture, Chinese astrology doesn't follow the 12-point cycle of Aries, Taurus, Gemini...etcetera, etcetera, coinciding with the 12-month cycle. Instead, it attributes a 'spirit animal' or a 'zodiac animal' based on the year you were born. To help you understand it better, all Gen Beta babies born, starting tomorrow, will have the snake as their Chinese zodiac. If you're unaware of the Chinese zodiac you belong to, simply google your year of birth along side 'Chinese zodiac' and then you can start some spiritual sleuthing. So here goes. 2025 is the year of the snake as per the Chinese zodiac: What does it hold for you?

Snake

Years: (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Be prepared for lots of change including milestone events like getting married, buying property or even starting a family. Fiscally, 2025 is going to be a great year. The stars are definitely aligned!

Horse

Years: (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Stars indicate that you may be embarking on a knowledge-driven voyage, probably even education-specific. Growth in terms of career seems definite with a promotion definitely on the cards sometime this year.

Sheep

Years: (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

2025 carries wealth as a primary theme. And for Sheep, this is amplified the most. They however, are suggested to keep an eye out for their health and go in for regular checkups.

Monkey

Years: (1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkeys will face a year in flux. Volatility will be their primary theme with the possibility of things either soaring or crashing. The same goes for personal relationships so keep conflict resolution and a calm demeanour on the top of your list of priorities.

Rooster

Years: (1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Money, money, money. And tons of career growth. But be sure to tread the line of propriety this year. And don't ignore your health, even a bit.

Dog

Years: (1932, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Love is definitely the overarching theme for dogs this year. But more importantly, it's new love. So while this is a great sign for singles who might even meet their spouse this year, committed dogs must be wary of being caught up in love triangles.

Pig

Years: (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Personal finances and relationships are carrying volatile energies for pigs this year. But planning for good milestones like getting married or starting a family will bode well for them.

Rat

Years: (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

The finance and networking front will be lucky for rats this year and all hard work will find worthy monetary and material rewards. However, try and minimise the travel this year.

Ox

Years: (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox are set to have a wholesome year as the energies of the snake bring for them compatibility in almost all spheres of life, be it creativity, spirituality, finances and even relationships.

Tiger

Years: (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

Tigers must be careful about what they say as there are chances of them being misconstrued. At the same time, you may find personal relationships in your life who would be willing to come to your rescue in such situations.

Rabbit

Years: (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

After a very tumultuous 2024, rabbits can finally breathe easy as the year of the snake brings them ease in career, coupled with long-deserved advances growth. However, they may also find themselves become the subject of gossip and potential legal complications.

Dragon

Years: (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Things are looking up both from the perspective of love and finances. However, dragons may find themselves falling prey to short bouts of illness. So they must take care of their health.

We wish you a very Happy New Year's eve!