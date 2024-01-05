A mini-guide to whipping up a fruit cocktail

Fresh fruit cocktails make for a a delicious way to sip in the warm weather. They're getting popular of late, agrees Shatbhi Basu. Shares the author and mixologist. "Fresh seasonal fruits are the best way to enhance the flavour of your drink, even in the simplest way possible. I guess if there’s a fruit, you can always find a way to use it in your favourite cocktail!" She shares a few tips to do so: Try a splash of fresh orange in a Negroni to soften it or even a frozen sphere of fresh orange juice.

1. Add two slices of fresh-cut orange, grapefruit or sweet lime slices to your gin or vodka and tonic and see how it perks up the flavour. A sprig of mint or basil will freshen it up even more. Try a splash of fresh orange in a Negroni to soften it or even a frozen sphere of fresh orange juice.

2. Strawberries are in season so use them in everything. Go with slices of strawberry with sparkling wine and sangria, blended strawberries in a whiskey sour, a fresh strawberry margarita or daiquiri.

3. Passion fruit in any long drink or frozen drink with a little rosemary will brighten everything.

4. Cape gooseberries are coming in, too and they are great additions to your gin and tonic and sangria.

5. Pineapple is always great in a drink. Simple a spice to flavour a long drink or a blonde sangria or muddled or pureed to use with rum both dark or white. Fresh pina coladas are very cool, especially with dark rum.

6. Mangoes can make amazing drinks as well. I love a mango colada or a frozen mango slushie, with or without a spirit to spike it.