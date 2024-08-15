 A stage set for top Indian designers and architects - Hindustan Times
A stage set for top Indian designers and architects

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 15, 2024 03:05 PM IST

M-connect's premier event celebrated architectural excellence, offering a dynamic platform for Indian architects and designers to foster synergies

Prashant Kochhar and Natasha Kochhar
Prashant Kochhar and Natasha Kochhar
Prasanna
Prasanna
Dilsher and Simran Boparai
Dilsher and Simran Boparai
Dinesh Panwar
Dinesh Panwar
Hridik and Hardesh Chawla
Hridik and Hardesh Chawla
Aparna Kaushik
Aparna Kaushik
Anand Bhagat
Anand Bhagat
Pirya Arjun
Pirya Arjun
Amit Bhatt
Amit Bhatt
Apoorva Bhagat
Apoorva Bhagat
( L-R) Ashwini Duggal, Amit Bhatt, Arun Sharma, Rachna Aggarwal, Mohit Tandon
( L-R) Ashwini Duggal, Amit Bhatt, Arun Sharma, Rachna Aggarwal, Mohit Tandon
Vivek Gupta and Priya Arjun
Vivek Gupta and Priya Arjun

M-connect is an address for creativity. A stage set for top Indian architects & designers, offering a unique blend of networking, inspiration, and celebration.M-connect will provide opportunities to connect with the best designers Pan india so more synergies are created across verticals in our space!

This event is more than just a gathering—it’s a celebration of architectural excellence and innovation. Attendees are treated to a curated experience that includes engaging discussions, and opportunities to connect with like-minded peers.

