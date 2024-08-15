A stage set for top Indian designers and architects

M-connect's premier event celebrated architectural excellence, offering a dynamic platform for Indian architects and designers to foster synergies
M-connect is an address for creativity. A stage set for top Indian architects & designers, offering a unique blend of networking, inspiration, and celebration.M-connect will provide opportunities to connect with the best designers Pan india so more synergies are created across verticals in our space!
This event is more than just a gathering—it’s a celebration of architectural excellence and innovation. Attendees are treated to a curated experience that includes engaging discussions, and opportunities to connect with like-minded peers.