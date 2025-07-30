Actor Nishant Malkani on 50-day transformation: The mirror was like a weighing machine

Actor Nishant Malkani recently went through a 50-day physical transformation, which he had shared on Instagram. Actor Nishant Malkani

The 37-year-old — seen in shows like Dhaage Mohabbat Ke and Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega — tells us that he had lost track of his fitness, and some “disheartening personal experiences” also led to his sleep, diet, and overall mindset becoming ‘haywire.’

The turning point for him came when he was offered a role that demanded peak physical fitness.

“I was offered Masti 4 in May, but the offer came to me for what I was a year back, not what I had become,” Nishant recounts, adding, “The makers met me and were surprised by what I had done to myself. That was the first blow, and what followed was the time frame for the shoot to begin in July. I asked the team for exactly 50 days to turn things around, and their trust pushed me to take the most challenging road, and I retained my six-pack abs, and today I am heading for eight.”

He further explains, “Going out with friends, eating mindlessly, and rushing in life just to forget a few disheartening personal experiences that at [one] point made so much sense, but today I realised how irrelevant all this is. The mirror was like a weighing machine. I had procured a 28% body [fat] that I have finally brought down to 8% with a 70-30 ratio between exercises and a good, calculated diet.”

True to his word, Nishant joined the film’s team on set in July. “On July 11, exactly 50 days after May 19, I was back in shape to start the shoot of the film as one of the leads. I’m working with some of the fittest actors of the industry — Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, [and] Tusshar Kapoor — for the film slated [to release] for this year-end,” he shares.