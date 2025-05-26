Actor Randeep Rai clarifies that his role in the television daily Anupamaa was always short-term

Actor Randeep Rai has put to rest speculation that his role in the daily soap Anupamaa was abruptly cut short. “My role was always for one and a half months, nothing more or beyond,” he clarifies, adding, “From my first meeting, I was told my character Aryan would die. So where do these rumours come from that I’ve been ‘removed’ or ‘it was a sudden exit’?” Actor Randeep Rai (Instagram)

He adds, “I feel nobody wants to find the right causes, which is more the reason that many versions start to get circulated. Anyway, to each his own.”

With several shows going off-air and characters being changed mid-season, the 31-year-old admits the television industry is in a tough spot. “It’s unpredictable industry like any other, but there’s still work—whoever gets it, good for them because kaam toh ho raha aur mil bhi raha hain. I always believe until you see yourself on screen, don’t assume you’ve bagged a show because talks and planning is a regular thing,” he says.

Rai also feels that TV’s struggle to retain younger audiences stems from a lack of youth-focused content. “I began with Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, which was completely youth-centric. Such shows worked. But since 2016, we haven’t seen that kind of content again.”

He admits he was hopeful for a sequel to the show, though he’s unsure if it will materialise. “I desperately want it to happen. If the industry brings back strong youth content, TV can definitely win back its younger audience,” he adds.

After Anupamaa, the actor plans to spend time with family and friends and celebrate his birthday next month till he get the right script.