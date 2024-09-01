Adele has absolutely no plans for new music, announces indefinite hiatus after Weekends With Adele comes to an end

During a heartfelt speech in Munich on Saturday, August 31, Adele revealed her plans for an extended hiatus from the music industry once she concludes her Las Vegas residency. In a fan-recorded TikTok video, the globally acclaimed singer can be seen speaking from the stage, sharing, “I have 10 shows left to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart.” Adele has absolutely no plans for new music, announces indefinite hiatus (Instagram / @ adele)

This announcement came during the final performance of her 10-show run in Germany, marking the end of her European engagements. Fans in Las Vegas can look forward to her return on October 25, with the residency scheduled to wrap up just before Thanksgiving, on November 23.

This isn’t the first time Adele has hinted at stepping away from the limelight. Over the years, the 36-year-old artist has been open about needing time away from the pressures of her career, and this time is no different. While many have been eagerly awaiting news of a new album, Adele’s recent comments suggest that her focus is shifting away from music, at least for the foreseeable future.

In an earlier interview with the German station ZDF, Adele made it candidly clear that new music isn’t on the horizon. “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while,” she shared, hinting at a desire to explore different avenues of creativity.

For fans, this news is bittersweet. While the prospect of waiting longer for new music is disappointing, Adele’s commitment to taking care of herself and exploring new interests is a reminder of the importance of balance in life and career. As Weekends With Adele — her first concert residency held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas — draws to a close this fall, it appears that the world will have to wait patiently for the next chapter in her remarkable journey.