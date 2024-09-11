 Alstone announces Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi
Alstone announces Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2024 04:18 PM IST

Alstone announces actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador to boost brand recognition and connect with a younger audience in the cladding industry

Alstone, a leader in premium exterior cladding, has announced actor Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador. This partnership is set to boost Alstone's brand visibility and appeal, especially among younger audiences. Sumit Gupta, Managing Director of Alstone, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Kartik Aaryan’s widespread popularity and connection with youth align perfectly with our brand’s values. His association will strengthen our relationship with both commercial and residential customers.”

Kartik Aaryan and Sumit Gupta, Managing Director of Alstone
Kartik Aaryan and Sumit Gupta, Managing Director of Alstone

By partnering with Kartik, Alstone aims to expand its presence in the building and interiors industry. His influence is expected to drive greater brand awareness through a variety of marketing initiatives, including TV commercials, social media content, and digital campaigns.

Kartik Aaryan also shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, “I’m thrilled to collaborate with Alstone, a trusted name in the cladding industry, and look forward to working on innovative campaigns.”

Alstone, known for its wide range of products including Metal Composite Panels and non-combustible solutions, remains a trusted choice for architects and builders. With production facilities in Dehradun and Dubai, the company continues to offer cutting-edge solutions for the construction sector. This collaboration aims to solidify Alstone’s position as a market leader while maintaining its reputation as a top choice for high-quality cladding solutions.

Website: www.alstoneindia.com

*partnered content

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
