Alstone announces Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

Alstone, a leader in premium exterior cladding, has announced actor Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador. This partnership is set to boost Alstone's brand visibility and appeal, especially among younger audiences. Sumit Gupta, Managing Director of Alstone, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Kartik Aaryan’s widespread popularity and connection with youth align perfectly with our brand’s values. His association will strengthen our relationship with both commercial and residential customers.” Kartik Aaryan and Sumit Gupta, Managing Director of Alstone

By partnering with Kartik, Alstone aims to expand its presence in the building and interiors industry. His influence is expected to drive greater brand awareness through a variety of marketing initiatives, including TV commercials, social media content, and digital campaigns.

Kartik Aaryan also shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, “I’m thrilled to collaborate with Alstone, a trusted name in the cladding industry, and look forward to working on innovative campaigns.”

Alstone, known for its wide range of products including Metal Composite Panels and non-combustible solutions, remains a trusted choice for architects and builders. With production facilities in Dehradun and Dubai, the company continues to offer cutting-edge solutions for the construction sector. This collaboration aims to solidify Alstone’s position as a market leader while maintaining its reputation as a top choice for high-quality cladding solutions.

