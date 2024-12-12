Amar Upadhyay on shooting a water sequence in Varanasi: Being a Mumbaiker, I am not used to such winter

With a career spanning over three decades actor Amar Upadhyay feels, “If as an actor one doesn’t take up fresh challenges head on, people will forget you in no time chahe kitne bhi bade projects kiye ho aapne. That’s why kaam karta raha hoon and hamesha karta rahunga, come what may.” Amar Upadhyay in Varanasi

Upadhyay was in Varanasi for a shoot of his new show slated for 2025. The actor had to shoot a water sequence at the ghats, “Shooting in the Ganga in December chill is a real big challenge. I had to be in the water for four-five hours for the shoot of my show. Being a Mumbaiker, I am not used to this kind of winter. Also, Ganga is the coldest at this time of the year. I told production people ‘thoda taras khao’ (laughs).” After the first day of the shoot, it was in the evening around four and it was icy cold. I was shivering, and my limbs were numb. The next day the sequence was scheduled for the latter part of the morning,”

The actor goes on to share that acting isn’t a cakewalk,. “I am glad we managed to get some good shots. Acting is a tough job but still, in the 30 years of being an actor, I’ve always been looking for something more challenging. Also, I have never shied away from playing different characters, be it a father on screen, as today’s audience are more accepting than how things were decade ago. Today even superstars are seen playing a father on screen with elan. Also, I am a father in real life too. So, it’s just an extension of my real life in a way,” he adds.

Next year Upadhyay will be seen in a TV series Doree 2, a film Mom Taane Nai Samjaye and Hansal Mehta’s OTT series Making of Gandhi.