Are you a pet parent? Here's how to protect your furry babies from seasonal ailments this summer

Summer brings with it a host of seasonal ailments that affect not only humans but also pets. From dehydration to skin infection, the rising temperature can make your furry babies vulnerable to health issues that might turn serious if neglected. Here are some of the ‘pet summer diseases’ you should watch out for, along with their symptoms and preventive measures. Read on... Take extra care of your pets in summer(Adobe stock)

Heatstroke

“Dogs, especially brachycephalic breeds like pugs and bulldogs are more susceptible to heatstroke,” says Dr Ashlesha Dave, Co-founder and Senior Veterinarian, Blue7vets, Tardeo (Mumbai). The symptoms include heavy panting, drooling, lethargy and vomiting, and sometimes, your pet might even collapse.

Take a few precautions, and you can prevent heatstroke. To begin with, do not take your pet(s) for walks when the temperature is maximum — 12 noon to 4pm. Keep them indoors in cool, shaded areas, and make fresh water accessible at all times. Also, never leave them unattended in parked cars.

Dehydration

A very common health issue in summers, its symptoms include sunken eyes, dry gums, lethargy, and loss of appetite.

Steps to prevent this include placing multiple bowls of clean water in your home and adding water or wet food to their diet to increase fluid intake. If need be, you can also use pet-safe electrolyte supplements.

Paw Pad Burns

This problem is caused by walking on hot pavements, and its symptoms include limping, licking paws, blisters, and darkened pads. Want to protect your fur babies from it? Well, to begin with, take them out for a walk when the temperature is not at its peak — early morning or late evening.

If at all you are taking them out when it’s hot, test the pavement with your hand; if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them. You can also consider buying protective boots for your dogs.

Skin Infections and Hot Spots

Excessive licking, scratching, and moisture trapped in fur make various skin infections and hot spots a common occurrence in summer. Their most common symptoms include red, inflamed, oozing patches (on the skin).

The good news is, you can prevent these with some basic precautions. Make sure to keep them well-groomed with clean fur. It’s important to dry them thoroughly after baths or swimming. Finally, always use vet-recommended anti-bacterial or anti-fungal shampoos.

Parasites (Ticks, Fleas, Mites)

“Parasite infection is a higher risk in summer due to increased outdoor exposure,” shares Dr Ashlesha.

The biggest symptoms include scratching, hair loss, and visible ticks/fleas.

It’s easy to keep parasites away with regular tick/flea preventive treatment, which includes spot-on application of medicine, wearing collars, and oral medication. Diligently check them for ticks and fleas daily, after walks or outdoor time. Keeping your pets’ bedding and surroundings clean is also a must.

Allergies

Many allergies are common in the summer, and they are caused by exposure to grass, pollen, and dust, or seasonal foods. The symptoms include itchy skin, watery eyes, sneezing, and ear infections.

Preventive measures include limiting their outdoor time when the pollen count is high and bathing regularly with hypoallergenic shampoo. If your pet is extremely allergic, consult a vet for antihistamines or allergy shots.

Ear infections (especially in floppy-eared dogs)

Yet another common summer malady, this is caused by moisture build-up, heat, and bacteria.

The symptoms to watch out for include bad odour. Your pet will also shake its head and scratch its ears continuously because of the discomfort.

To prevent this, dry your pets’ ears properly after baths or swimming. It’s also important to clean their ears weekly with vet-recommended solutions. A big no-no is inserting cotton buds deep into their ear canal.

Pet owners speak

“Every summer, I make sure that my dog gets plenty of cool water and shade. I avoid midday walks and keep her space well-ventilated. Regular grooming helps, and cool treats like buttermilk or frozen fruits are a bonus. When it’s extremely hot, patting them with a damp towel can also make a world of difference.”

Pranav Salunke, Mumbai, entrepreneur

“As a cat parent, I ensure that my house is as cool as possible by keeping the curtains drawn. I also place multiple water bowls across the house apart from increasing their wet food intake. This helps them stay well hydrated.

Jyotika Menon, Lawyer