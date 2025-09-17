‘Assistant to my wife’: Netizens gush over Noida man's job title, claim he's ‘won at life’

The wave of appreciation didn’t stop there. One comment read, “Honest guy for once.” Another praised, “Not a Lunatic, a Legend..” Someone else added, “We like an honest man! 😂” and yet another wrote, “Mr Bavega knows what's up.”

If there's one man who has won the internet, it's Mr. Anil Baveja. A former high-flying executive in the automotive industry in Noida, he recently updated his profile to list his current job as “Assistant to my wife.” A screenshot of his profile, shared on Reddit’s r/LinkedInLunatics community, instantly blew up. Users couldn’t stop gushing, with one declaring, “Awwwwww.... Sweetest thing on Instagram.” Another chimed in, “Pookie uncle but so cute,” while a third admitted, “He won at life, I don't even have a girl.”

What makes this funnier is Baveja’s serious resume under the funny title. He worked for over 16 years with Honda Cars India, climbing the ladder to become Operating Head of Marketing and Strategy, before moving on to a General Manager role at another automotive firm. But in August 2023, he stepped back from the corporate grind. His profile now cheekily describes his home duties as a “trainee position.”

In a world where everyone wants to sound bigger, smarter, and fancier on LinkedIn, Baveja’s lighthearted honesty has cut through the clutter. And judging by the internet’s reaction, he might just have the most enviable promotion of them all.