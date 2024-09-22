Bakeries, food joints in Lucknow gear up to make Daughter's Day all the more special

As the city gears up to celebrate International Daughters’ Day in style, team HT City finds out what all is available to make the day for your princesses a bit more special. Several daughter's day events are being held in the city( shutterstock)

From treating your beloved daughters to their favourite chocolates, cakes, waffles available at numerous eateries to mall hopping or wardrobe shopping, you name it and it’s happening in the city.

My daughters, my favourite

HR professional and Aliganj resident, Anjali Sharma says, “Being a working mom, it’s these days that help us to come together and count our blessings. Our daughters (Sanaya and Sayona) mean a world to me and my husband. It’s their exam time so we have decided to have an intimate home celebration with a family dinner and a surprise where we have ordered their favourite goodies that will be delivered every hour after 12 noon, this way they will receive different gifts till eight in the night. Hope they just love our idea and enjoy their day.”

Offer galore

Danbro by Mr Brown founder-director Tanushree Gupta informs that replicating their Teacher’s Day success earlier this month they have come up with day special offer.

“We have distributed 10,000 coupons in various schools and colleges which can be redeemed at our nine outlets. It enables them to have a pizza worth ₹125 at ₹60 and pudding worth ₹60 is free on us. Besides, we have designer cakes depending on age as daughter can be of any age!” says Gupta.

Arti Vaid has organised a Whipping Up Waffles and Memories this Daughter’s Day activity at Buttercup Bunglow in Gomti Nagar. “One can take part in this activity where mother-daughter can come and make waffles where material and toppings will all be provided by us at a fixed price. Besides, they will get a personalised selfieccino which will have mother-daughter photo printed on it,” she shares.

Treat on the cards

Food joints, restaurants, lounges have come up with special menus and events celebrated the day. The latest entrant to Lucknow, Hazratganj Social has come up with delights to make the day special.

“This is our first special day after opening in Lucknow. Daughter’s Day is all about celebrating cherished bonds, and we have come up with vibrant chaat menu, featuring delights like Amchoor and Anaar Paapdi Bhalla, Khasta Methi Chutney Chaat, and Kale and Paalak Patta Chaat, capturing the true essence of Lucknow’s street food scene. We also have China Boxes, Loaded Nachos, Baida Roti, and Butter Chicken Biryani besides local delicacies like Meeng Chapli Kebab and Boti Kebab,” says Divya Aggarwal from Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Baking it with love

Home baker and owner of Eat and Treat by Aashi Rizvi, feels such days make all our relationships sweeter. “When we came up with the idea of Princess Box and floated it on our page, we knew it would be immediately picked. And soon we started getting orders for the day. The boxes are economically priced, and we can deliver them at nominal charges. The box will have your daughter’s favourite jar cakes, handmade chocolates and two heart-shaped doughnuts. It can be customised as well with your choice of flavours and goodies.”