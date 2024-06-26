 Beyond the boundary: When Virender Sehwag bribed umpire Rudi Koertzen - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Beyond the boundary: When Virender Sehwag bribed umpire Rudi Koertzen

BySharat Bhattatiripad
Jun 26, 2024 08:41 AM IST

As World Cup euphoria grips the nation, former India batter Virender Sehwag lets Fever RJ Sharat in on lesser-known cricket trivia

Former India opener Virender Sehwag spilled the beans on how he bribed the late South African umpire Rudi Koertzen.

Virender Sehwag revealed that he 'bribed' late umpire Rudi Koertzen with a paid of pads
Virender Sehwag revealed that he 'bribed' late umpire Rudi Koertzen with a paid of pads

Viru recalled that the umpire had approached him to ask for a pair of blue colour leg pads for himself.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The batter, in his typical style, offered him his own, which Koertzen accepted with a smile. In exchange, Viru extracted a promise from the umpire that he’d not give him a dismissal on the pitch.

A few months later, he recalled, the umpire refused to declare him out, despite a very strong LBW appeal. Viru himself said that he was clearly out and joked that Koertzen told him that he could not save him anymore!

Beyond the Boundary with Virender Sehwag and RJ Sharat drops every day on Fever 104FM and @feverfmofficial on Instagram!

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Beyond the boundary: When Virender Sehwag bribed umpire Rudi Koertzen
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On