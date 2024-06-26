Beyond the boundary: When Virender Sehwag bribed umpire Rudi Koertzen

Former India opener Virender Sehwag spilled the beans on how he bribed the late South African umpire Rudi Koertzen. Virender Sehwag revealed that he 'bribed' late umpire Rudi Koertzen with a paid of pads

Viru recalled that the umpire had approached him to ask for a pair of blue colour leg pads for himself.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The batter, in his typical style, offered him his own, which Koertzen accepted with a smile. In exchange, Viru extracted a promise from the umpire that he’d not give him a dismissal on the pitch.

A few months later, he recalled, the umpire refused to declare him out, despite a very strong LBW appeal. Viru himself said that he was clearly out and joked that Koertzen told him that he could not save him anymore!

Beyond the Boundary with Virender Sehwag and RJ Sharat drops every day on Fever 104FM and @feverfmofficial on Instagram!