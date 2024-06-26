 Beyond the boundary: When Viru teased Sachin Tendulkar about becoming a world champion before him - Hindustan Times
Beyond the boundary: When Viru teased Sachin Tendulkar about becoming a world champion before him

BySharat Bhattatiripad
Jun 26, 2024 08:52 AM IST

As World Cup euphoria grips the nation, former India batter Virender Sehwag lets Fever RJ Sharat in on lesser-known cricket trivia

Former India batter Virender Sehwag recently shared a humorous anecdote about how he and former teammates Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Harbhajan Singh teased Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar after winning the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007.

Virender Sehwag spilled the beans on how he teased former fellow India batter Sachin Tendulkar
Virender Sehwag spilled the beans on how he teased former fellow India batter Sachin Tendulkar

During a victory parade in Mumbai, the quartet called Tendulkar, playfully telling him they had become world champions before him and joked about spotting him in the crowd waving at them.

