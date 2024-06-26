Beyond the boundary: When Viru teased Sachin Tendulkar about becoming a world champion before him

Former India batter Virender Sehwag recently shared a humorous anecdote about how he and former teammates Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Harbhajan Singh teased Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar after winning the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007. Virender Sehwag spilled the beans on how he teased former fellow India batter Sachin Tendulkar

During a victory parade in Mumbai, the quartet called Tendulkar, playfully telling him they had become world champions before him and joked about spotting him in the crowd waving at them.

