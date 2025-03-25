Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain star Aasif Sheikh collapses; says full recovery will take time

Actor Aasif Sheikh left his family, friends and family deeply worried when he recently collapsed during the shoot of his upcoming film in Dehradun. The actor was filming an action sequence on March 16, when he fainted after complaining of a searing pain on the left side of his body. Actor Aasif Sheikh

Aasif, who was rushed to a hospital nearby, has since returned to Mumbai. Sharing his health update with us, he says, “I am okay now, but full recovery will take a few more days. I am being administered injections every alternate day and have been advised complete bed rest.”

Talking about what went wrong, he says, “I think my body just gave up due to exertion. I already had slip-disc issues, and that, along with sciatic nerve pain, made my left leg totally numb. On that day, I couldn’t take the pain anymore and phir kya hua, I don’t know.”

Aasif, who is under observation, adds that he will also undergo an MRI scan. “Hopefully, I will be back in another couple of days,” he says. His upcoming film is based on his ongoing TV comedy show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.