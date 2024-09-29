Bhaskar Jha on Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar entry debate: Sab itna acha kaam kar rahi hain, where is the competition

“Any of our films going for Oscars should be celebrated equally and not judged. As, hai toh sab apna hi kaam,” says actor Bhaskar Jha aka Pradeep of Laapataa Ladies on the ongoing debate of selection of his film from a competitive slate of 29 films that came as a surprise to many who expected All We Imagine as Light may represent the country. Actor Bhaskar Jha

“I owe my career to female film makers be it Meera Nair, Kiran Rao or Sonam Nair because itna acha kaam kar rahi sab in their own capacity. So, if one’s films enter and other’s not that shouldn't be the point of discussion at all. I personally feel, far away from this controversy they both would be happy for each other.”

Jha says though it’s not decided that who all will be going for the grand event, but he would be cheering from wherever he is. “Things are not decided, also I will be shooting around that time. This film is closest to me as it came to me when we actors were sitting home due to pandemic without any work. It ended my dry run so not only was the role impressive, but the film too. It will remain a memorable project for me,” he says on a signing off note.