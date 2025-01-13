Black Warrant Twitter reviews: Vikramaditya Motwane delivers; fans say ‘a long-format victory we haven’t seen in ages’

The newest OTT sensation on the block — Black Warrant, has quickly garnered netizen attention for its riveting portrayal of life inside India’s infamous Tihar Jail. Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, Black Warrant is set in the 1980s and draws inspiration from Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, a non-fiction book written by Sunil Gupta who was a former superintendent of Tihar Jail. His firsthand experiences of overseeing the executions of notorious criminals like kidnappers Billa-Ranga and Kashmiri separatist Maqbool Bhat form the backbone of the gritty drama. Zahan Kapoor as underdog cop, ASP Sunil Kumar Gupta

From the moment it dropped on January 10, the show sparked an overwhelming amount of positive feedback on social media. Many felt the series delivered an immersive, slow-burn narrative rarely seen in recent OTT productions, with one user on X saying, “After the peak era of web shows 4-5 years ago, Black Warrant is easily one of the best I’ve seen in a long time.” Another standout aspect of the series, according to netizens was its impeccable casting; a fan tweeted, “Brilliant show by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyamshu Singh. Black Warrant is truly a masterpiece. It is a slow poison. A great show to watch nd truly great starcast especially by Rahul Bhat." Another commented, “How is every performance in black warrant top-notch. Casting walo ko medal pehnao bohot badhiya kaam,” clearly impressed by the nuanced portrayals of the complex characters.

For many others, the fact that Black Warrant comes from the mind of Motwane has been a major selling point. The acclaimed director, known for his work on the critically lauded Sacred Games, has once again proven his ability. One fan shared their excitement by posting, “Pleased to announce that Black Warrant fkin slaps. A long format victory we haven't seen in ages. god bless vikram motwane & team.” Another commented, “Black Warrant is a must-watch. Return of Bingeable Indian content on Netflix finally and that too by Motwane.”

Overall, Black Warrant is being hailed as a standout series that brings something fresh and gripping to the OTT landscape. The show stars 32-year-old Zahan Kapoor (grandson of Shashi Kapoor) alongside a talented ensemble cast featuring Rahul Bhatt, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, Rajshri Deshpande, and Rajendra Gupta. Have you seen it yet?