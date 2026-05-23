Chetna Keer brings forgotten ‘queen of Lahore’ to life in her latest novel

There are some women whom history remembers only in whispers — their names surviving in fragments of folklore, fading monuments and passing references buried deep in chronicles. The cover of Chetna Keer's book (Ht Photo)

Moran, the beloved consort of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, is one such figure.

Somewhere between legend and silence, between Lahore’s royal corridors and the dust of forgotten memory, her story lingered for centuries, waiting to be told anew.

In her historical novel Maharaja’s Moran, author Chetna Keer attempts precisely that — not merely retelling a love legend, but reclaiming the voice of a woman long obscured by patriarchal history. The novel revisits the lesser-known romance between Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Moran, the woman who won the Sher-e-Punjab’s heart with her wit, wisdom and quiet strength. Yet, beyond the romance, the book unfolds as a layered socio-cultural critique of the era and its silences.

“There were random references here and there in historical chronicles that Moran was a favourite queen of the Maharaja. Yet, there was hardly any clear portrait of Moran; she was like a lost voice, a lost queen of the Lahore Durbar,” Keer says.

For the author, the novel — which involved extensive research, oral histories from descendants of the Fakir clan, and a deep dive into archives — became a search for “the real woman of substance”, someone who rose above social stigma and patriarchal prejudice to journey from the marginalised kanjar community to becoming the consort of the ‘Lion of Lahore’.

The narrative digs into what Keer calls the “amnesic archives of memory and history” to reconstruct the forgotten story of a people’s queen and philanthropist, whose legacy survives in Pul Moran near Amritsar.