100 years of Guru Dutt| Waheeda Rehman on rumours of biopic on late legend: Jawaan actors nahi kar sakte

There are certain films that stand tall in the annals of Indian cinema. And in the vast history of cinema, only a handful of actors can claim to have starred in at least a dozen such iconic projects. Waheeda Rehman is one of them. With classics like Pyaasa (1957), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) — all in collaboration with filmmaker-actor Guru Dutt — her legacy is undeniable. Waheeda Rehman worked with Guru Dutt in many of his classic films.

Today, on the legendary filmmaker’s 100th birth anniversary, Waheeda, who was still in her late teens when she became a star through his films, talks to HT City about how Guru Dutt’s work continues to be celebrated for its themes, aesthetics, and visionary direction.

BIOPIC ON GURU DUTT?

Lately, there has been chatter about a biopic on Guru’s life, reportedly starring Vicky Kaushal. Ask Waheeda who she thinks can pull off the role, and she replies, “Pankaj Tripathi, Naseeruddin Shah or Pankaj Kapur. Inn sabhi ke face pe aur kaam mein maturity hai. Aaj ke bachche bahot jawaan hain, unko play karne ke liye maturity chahiye. Jawaan bacche nahi kar sakenge.”

Reflecting on the centennial today on July 9, she adds, “It’s really nice that people remember it’s going to be 100 years. When I started working with him, at that time nobody knew, not even him, that he will be making such great classic movies. I am so fortunate that I was a part of them. Till today, people talk about Pyaasa and others. It’s also my favourite film of him,” adding, "I was on contract for three years. My first film with him was CID, then came Pyaasa.”

Many stories have circulated over the years about Guru Dutt’s personality and his struggle with his mental health. Yet, Waheeda remembers him as a “very quiet person”. “He was very sensitive to the artiste’s problems. Once I couldn’t scream in a film scene, so he said ‘I am very surprised that a girl of 17 can’t scream, it’s very rare because such young girls scream at any excuse!’ I said I can’t I am sorry. He told me not worry and gave me an alternate way. Similarly, once I had to rush down the stairs and say a dialogue. I couldn’t do it but he was patient and told me to take my time. Then my mother, who was present on set, told him ‘she is slightly asthamatic’... he came to me and said ‘a director should know his actor’s physical problems, you should have told me before’. He tweaked (the scene) after that.”

Waheeda’s initial years in the industry were deeply influenced by Guru Dutt, who was not only her mentor but also played a critical role in shaping her into a star. Even today, she fondly recalls several anecdotes from their time working together. Highlighting his cinematic instinct and brilliance, she shares how he once decided to change a song while the film was still running in cinemas. “Chaudhvin Ka Chaand was shot in black and white. Colour movies were coming up slowly then, and Chaudvin... became a superhit. Then he thought ‘if I reshoot the title song in colour and add it to the running film, it will be more successful’ That is what he did, and it did make a difference. People went to the theatres again and again to see the title song in colour.”

HIS LEGACY

Guru’s films are studied in film schools even today. Waheeda realised the impact of their work when she was strolling on the streets of Paris, France once. She recalls, “I was walking on the famous Champs-Élysées road with my sister when I suddenly saw my face on a banner on the wall. I said ‘how can it be?’ and we went in. In Europe, the theatres are very small. A person asked ‘do you want to buy a ticket?’ We said ‘no, we just wanted to know about the banner of the Indian film outside’ He said ‘yes, on weekends, we show Indian movies, especially the favourites of the French people, filmmakers and students. They all like Pyaasa and Satyajit Ray’. I was pleasantly shocked. He didn’t recognise me as I was in a saree!”