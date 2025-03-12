2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs says she and Kat Dennings 'never got a chance to say goodbye' to the show

American actor Beth Behrs, best known for her role as Caroline Channing in the hit sitcom 2 Broke Girls, recently opened up about her disappointment over the show never receiving a proper conclusion. The 39-year-old actor, who gained widespread recognition and even earned People’s Choice Award nominations for her performance, shared her thoughts in an Instagram post. Beth Behrs played the role of Caroline Channing in 2 Broke Girls.

Currently starring in the comedy series The Neighborhood, Behrs announced that the show will soon begin filming its eighth and final season. She expressed gratitude to the network for giving the creators an opportunity to wrap up the storyline—something she wished had happened with 2 Broke Girls.

Actor Beth Behrs spoke about the eight and the final season of The Neighbourhood

"Most of my 20s were on #2BrokeGirls, almost all of my 30s were on #TheNeighborhood and I'll usher in my 40s as we end our story. @katdenningsss and I never got a goodbye or an end to our #2BrokeGirls story, and I'm just so grateful to @cbstv for a chance to say goodbye to GEMMA the right way. These last 7 years with my @theneighborhood family has been some of the most memorable of my life. We made it through Covid, strikes, elections... and came out stronger. Forever grateful to our entire cast and crew- here's to the best season yet! #SEASON8 let's gooooo," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a still from the upcoming season of the show.

Her 2 Broke Girls co-star Kat Dennings, who played the role of Max Black, showed her support in the comments but did not address Behrs’ remarks about their past show. Created by Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings, 2 Broke Girls aired for six seasons before its cancellation in 2017. The series was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards in various categories over its run, winning an Emmy in 2012 for art direction. Behrs played Caroline Channing, a former heiress forced to work as a waitress after her father’s Ponzi scheme landed him in prison.