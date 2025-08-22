2025 K-World Dream Awards: From Stray Kids to IVE, here’s the full winners list
The 2025 K-World Dream Awards turned into a night of domination for Stray Kids and IVE as both groups bagged four trophies each. Here are the other winners
The lights were brighter than ever at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium on Thursday (August 21) as the 2025 K-World Dream Awards rolled out its blue carpet. Known once as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards and later the K Global Heart Dream Award, this year marked only the second edition under its new title — and it was bigger than ever.
With hosts Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon steering the night, and presenters ranging from Byeon Woo Seok to Moon Ga Young, the event was a celebration of K-pop’s biggest achievements this year. Unsurprisingly, Stray Kids and IVE stole the show, both walking away with four trophies each. They were closely followed by TXT, LE SSERAFIM, and NCT WISH, who all grabbed three wins. To top it off, IVE’s Jang Won Young clinched the Solo Popularity Award, cementing her fan-favourite status.
The glitzy affair began with the blue carpet at 4:30 pm KST (1 pm IST) before the main stage lit up at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST). Fans across the globe tuned in via HelloLive’s paid live stream, proving once again that K-pop is a worldwide obsession.
And now, the full list of winners from the 2025 K-World Dream Awards:
Best Artist Award: Stray Kids, IVE
Journalist Pick Artist Award: NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM
World Class Award: Stray Kids, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, IVE
Bonsang (Main Award): QWER, tripleS, TXT, ILLIT, NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray Kids
Rookie Band Award: Dragon Pony
New Vision Award: NEWBEAT, FIFTY FIFTY, CLOSE YOUR EYES
Global Music Artist Award: TXT
Super Rookie Award: AHOF, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts
Listener Choice Award: Paul Kim, BTOB
Best Music Video Award: ILLIT, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE
Best OST Award: HUNTR/X – “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters OST)
Best Band Artist Award: Xdinary Heroes, LUCY
Solo Popularity Award: Park Ji Hyeon, IVE’s Jang Won Young
Group Popularity Award: Stray Kids
Best Digital Music Award: G-Dragon, IU, DAY6, Rosé
Best Album Award: SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, PLAVE
Best All-Rounder Musician Award: QWER, Kang Daniel
Best Performance Award: NCT WISH, FIFTY FIFTY, CRAVITY
Producer Award: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment Executive Producer)
Best Trot Artist Award: Park Seo Jin, Park Ji Hyeon
Launched in 2017, this year marked the ninth edition of the award series, but with its rebranded identity, the K-World Dream Awards 2025 proved it’s more than just another trophy night — it’s a global celebration of K-pop’s unstoppable wave.