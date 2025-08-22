2025 K-World Dream Awards: From Stray Kids to IVE, here’s the full winners list

The lights were brighter than ever at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium on Thursday (August 21) as the 2025 K-World Dream Awards rolled out its blue carpet. Known once as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards and later the K Global Heart Dream Award, this year marked only the second edition under its new title — and it was bigger than ever. Stray Kids

With hosts Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon steering the night, and presenters ranging from Byeon Woo Seok to Moon Ga Young, the event was a celebration of K-pop’s biggest achievements this year. Unsurprisingly, Stray Kids and IVE stole the show, both walking away with four trophies each. They were closely followed by TXT, LE SSERAFIM, and NCT WISH, who all grabbed three wins. To top it off, IVE’s Jang Won Young clinched the Solo Popularity Award, cementing her fan-favourite status.

The glitzy affair began with the blue carpet at 4:30 pm KST (1 pm IST) before the main stage lit up at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST). Fans across the globe tuned in via HelloLive’s paid live stream, proving once again that K-pop is a worldwide obsession.

And now, the full list of winners from the 2025 K-World Dream Awards:

Best Artist Award: Stray Kids, IVE

Journalist Pick Artist Award: NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM

World Class Award: Stray Kids, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, IVE

Bonsang (Main Award): QWER, tripleS, TXT, ILLIT, NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray Kids

Rookie Band Award: Dragon Pony

New Vision Award: NEWBEAT, FIFTY FIFTY, CLOSE YOUR EYES

Global Music Artist Award: TXT

Super Rookie Award: AHOF, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts

Listener Choice Award: Paul Kim, BTOB

Best Music Video Award: ILLIT, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE

Best OST Award: HUNTR/X – “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters OST)

Best Band Artist Award: Xdinary Heroes, LUCY

Solo Popularity Award: Park Ji Hyeon, IVE’s Jang Won Young

Group Popularity Award: Stray Kids

Best Digital Music Award: G-Dragon, IU, DAY6, Rosé

Best Album Award: SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, PLAVE

Best All-Rounder Musician Award: QWER, Kang Daniel

Best Performance Award: NCT WISH, FIFTY FIFTY, CRAVITY

Producer Award: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment Executive Producer)

Best Trot Artist Award: Park Seo Jin, Park Ji Hyeon

Launched in 2017, this year marked the ninth edition of the award series, but with its rebranded identity, the K-World Dream Awards 2025 proved it’s more than just another trophy night — it’s a global celebration of K-pop’s unstoppable wave.