5 times Ranbir Kapoor’s bhanji Samara Sahni went viral: From pushing Naani Neetu to being Ananya Panday’s biggest fan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s darling daughter Raha Kapoor has found fans across the internet thanks to her adorable flying kisses in viral paparazzi videos. Well, her cousin sister Samara Sahni is slowly walking into Raha’s footsteps to become an internet sensation. Daughter of Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and businessman Bharat Sahni, Samara has been in the news since her appearance at Aadar Jain’s wedding. But this was not the first time that the star kid went viral. Today, let’s look at top 5 times Samara became the talk of the town: Meet Neetu Kapoor's granddaughter and Ranbir Kapoor niece Samara

Samara and Naani Neetu

Last weekend, when Aadar Jain got married to Alekha Advani, his niece Samara posed for the paparazzi with her mother Riddhima. A little while later when Neetu Kapoor joined them, the three adjusted their poses. Soon rumours were rife that Samara was upset and ‘pushed’ her grandmother aside. However, that was not the case. In a chat with HT City, Riddhima clarified that Samara did not push Neetu and was just posing for the cameras

Cinderella’s evil sister

On an episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Riddhima had revealed that Samara wants to follow in the footsteps of her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor, grandmother Neetu and mama Ranbir to become an actor one day. Well, we got a glimpse of her acting chops recently when Samara portrayed the character of Cinderella’s wicked sister in a French play. Samara looked quite pretty in a pale pink gown in a video shared by Riddhima

Ananya Panday’s biggest fan

In another episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Samara made a cute cameo during Karva Chauth celebrations. Samara was over the moon with joy when she was introduced to actor Ananya Panday’s parents Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday. She gave them a tight hug after Riddhima called Sam ‘Ananya’s biggest fan’. Riddhima went on to reveal, “For Samara, Ananya Panday is her idol.” The joy on the star kid’s face was contagious!

Sam’s paparazzi moment

Last year, Samara made headlines when she posed for the shutterbugs very enthusiastically while her mother Riddhima geared up for their flight at the airport. The star kid’s bright smile, shining eyes and cute poses stole many hearts, making her internet’s favourite that day. Samara even waved at the cameras before entering the airport, winning hearts with her innocence

Jeh Ali Khan’s birthday bash

A day before she got clicked at the airport with Riddhima, Samara arrived in style for her cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh’s birthday. She was accompanied by Ranbir and Raha. On an episode of Kapil Sharma’s show, Ranbir revealed that before stepping out at Jeh’s birthday party venue, Samara asked him if the paparazzi will be there. She was very excited to pose for the cameras with her mamu

Well, Samara is definitely a cutie! We wish her all the love and hope she continues spreading joy with her adorable viral moments.