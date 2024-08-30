5 years of Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s actioner trends on Twitter; fans call it an ‘underrated masterpiece’

For the last two months, Prabhas has been in the news for his latest release Kalki 2898 AD. While some called Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama the star of the show, Prabhas’ performance as Bhairava and also Karna left fans in awe. There was even buzz around the film when Arshad Warsi was sad because he felt Prabhas was portrayed as a ‘joker’. Some agreed with Bollywood’s Circuit but many loyal fans of Prabhas lashed out at him. Well, currently Prabhas is trending on social media for a very different reason. His 2019 film Saaho, which marked the actor’s debut in Hindi cinema, turns 5 today. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho

Apart from being the Telugu superstar’s Bollywood debut, the film also raised a lot of intrigue because it gave audiences a fresh new onscreen pair— Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The performances, action sequences and larger-than-life cinematic experience were lauded by all. But there were some who were far from happy with the script and screenplay. However, on its fifth anniversary, Saaho is receiving only love from fans with many calling the action thriller an ‘underrated masterpiece’. For instance, one fan tweeted: “Never Before Never Again !! It's Been 5 Years For The Most Underrated Masterpiece In Indian Cinema Industry 💯❤️‍🔥Still Telugu Films Are Suffering To Achieve The Hype #Saaho🧎🔥5 Years Of Most Hyped Twood Movie Ever 🔥.”

Lauding the film’s box office collection, a social media user shared, “When everyone else was struggling to score a 400cr grosser with blockbuster talk, #Prabhas came with #Saaho & achieved it despite disaster talk. Witnessed Never before rampage across India (excl bb) & collected 130cr on Day1 itself! 🛐🔥#5YearsForSaaho”, whereas another tweet read: “5 Years of #Sahoo Mania ❤️‍🔥The film that defied critics and set a new standard in action entertainment. The sensation it created still echoes as we celebrate its anniversary today.”

Well, this is proof that even though a film’s collection does matter, a celebrity’s success should also be calculated by the love they receive from their fans. In Saaho’s case, not only did the film receive love but also rocked the box office. So it was a win win!