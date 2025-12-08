Aamir Khan and original 3 Idiots cast set for reunion sequel, filming reportedly kicks off next year

The iconic 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots, is finally set to return with a sequel that will bring back its original cast. Reportedly, 3 Idiots 2 will pick up 15 years later as a continuation of the first part. The much-awaited film will mark the reunion of Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, and will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, with Vidhu Vinod Chopra backing the project. The sequel to 3 Idiots on the cards

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film left a deep impact on audiences' minds and was widely appreciated by both fans and critics alike. Now, a report by a media portal has revealed that the makers are planning a sequel with the same cast. 3 Idiots was released in theatres on Christmas in 2009, and its legacy remains strong as one of Bollywood's most iconic and highest-grossing films.

A source told Pinkvilla, "The script has been locked, and the team is extremely excited for it. They feel the magic of the first film has returned, and it is as funny, as emotional, and as meaningful as the first part." Sharing details about the plot, the source said, "The story will be a continuation, picking up nearly 15 years after the characters went their separate ways in the climax scene and reunite for a new adventure."

The timing for the sequel comes as Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan are reportedly pausing work on their much-anticipated biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, as the duo was not fully satisfied with the script. Hirani, who had been considering a sequel to 3 Idiots for some time, reportedly found this to be the right opportunity to revisit the popular franchise.

The report further added, "He dedicated time to expand the 3 Idiots sequel into a full-fledged screenplay. Hirani always had a seed of an idea for 3 Idiots 2, but he wanted it to be perfect and something that would stand up to the legacy of the original." While no official announcement has been made yet, the news of the reunion has already created a buzz across social media.