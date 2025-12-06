Aamir Khan says GF Gauri Spratt brings calm to his life: ‘Reena, Kiran and now Gauri have really contributed to…’

Celebrated actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan is the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood in every way. But apart from his professional work, it’s his personal life which often makes headlines. This is because Aamir is one of the few individuals in the industry that shares a beautiful bond with his exes, who are a part of his wonderful blended family. He was married to Reena Dutta for 16 years. They had two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, and continue to be good friends even after all these years. Aamir and his second wife Kiran Rao were married for 16 years, and after their divorce in 2021 the two are raising son Azad together. Well, during his appearance at the 2025 Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi today, Aamir opened up about his bond with Reena and Kiran, as well as about his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

During 2025 HTLS, in a chat with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor of Entertainment and Lifestyle, Aamir Khan opened up about being friends with ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and the harmony in their blended family. The actor shared, “I guess it shows we are good people. Matlab, what to say. Reena is an amazing person. She’s someone I have grown up with. I have spent 16 years with her, and the fact that we fell apart as husband and wife does not mean we fell apart as human beings. And I feel that there is a lot of love and respect in my heart for Reena and I truly value the time that I’ve spent with her. I grew up with her actually. We were both very young when we married. And she’s a fantastic person. So when we had our differences and we parted, I think we didn’t part as human beings because we didn’t feel like, I guess. And the same was with Kiran.”

Talking about Kiran, Aamir explained, “I think Kiran is an amazing person and she and I decided to part ways as husband and wife, but we are family. And I’m not kidding when I say that. I really mean it, we are family. So Kiran, her parents, my family, Reena, her parents, we are all actually one family.” When asked if Aamir ever thought he would find love again at the age of 60, the actor replied, “No, I didn’t actually. I didn’t. To be very honest, I think I had reached a point where I felt I probably wouldn’t be able to find someone who can be my partner. I was not expecting it.” Sharing what Gauri brings to his life, Aamir laughed and said, “Oh! She brings a lot of calm, she brings a lot of steadiness. She’s a really amazing person and I’m so fortunate actually and lucky I feel that I met her. To be honest I feel I’m very fortunate. While our marriages may not have worked, until our lives did, but I think I’m still very happy that I met Reena, Kiran and now Gauri in my life. There have been three people who have really contributed to me as a person in a very big way. I really look up to them in many ways.”

Well, we wish Aamir and his big family all the happiness!