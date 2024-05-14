Abdu Rozik reveals he got engaged to Amira in April, will get married in July: I'm so happy to find the love of my life

Tajikistani singer and popular internet personality Abdu Rozik is all set to tie the knot with an Emirati girl from Dubai on July 7. A day after announcing the news that he is soon getting engaged, he dropped pictures of exchanging rings with his girlfriend, whose face he didn’t reveal. Abdu Rozik with fiancee Amira

“Her name is Amira and she is 19 years old. She is studying business administration in a university in Sharjah. She lives here and we both will make our home together here only. She is the most beautiful girl I have ever met,” says an excited Rozik, revealing that the engagement actually took place on April 25, it’s only now that he has shared the happy news with his fans on social media.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Our engagement function was amazing, we all enjoyed a lot. Both of our families were present to bless us. I feel like I have become a real man now. Amira and I both understand and respect each other, so it’s a happy relationship,” adds the Chota Bhaijaan (2022) singer, who became an instant sensation after he participated in Bigg Boss season 16 in 2022.

Divulging more details about their first meeting, Rozik adds that he has been dating Amira for four months now, and it was somewhat love at first sight. “It was so random... I had gone out to grab a bite at an eatery in Dubai. I never thought I would be lucky enough to meet the love of my life there. I approached her and asked for her number, and that’s how we met. From the moment I met her, I knew that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her,” says the 20-year-old.

Also Read: Shiv Thakare says he initially thought news of Abdu Rozik’s engagement was a prank

Rozik is quite excited for the big day and wants all his friends and family members to be present there. “The wedding is on July 7 in Sharjah only. It would be a grand and huge celebration. I always had a wish to have a big fat wedding. I will call all my celebrity friends. A few days ago, Salman bhaijaan called and congratulated me on getting married. He said, ‘I am very happy for you, Congratulations.’ I want him also to be a part of my wedding. I will invite all my Bigg Boss friends as well,” the musician ends.