Shiv Thakare says he initially thought news of Abdu Rozik’s engagement was a prank

Abdu Rozik recently got engaged, but when his Bigg Boss 16 housemate Shiv Thakare heard the news, he thought it was a prank. In conversation with ETimes, Shiv mentioned that he has been invited to the wedding in UAE and how he initially didn’t take the news seriously. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik shares pics of his engagement, gives glimpse of fiancee Amira. See post) Shiv Thakare initially thought news of Abdu Rozik's engagement was a prank.(Instagram)

‘I thought it was a prank’

Shiv told the news portal that he’s so excited for Abdu’s wedding he will be dancing his heart out. He said, “I initially felt it was a prank and told a media publication also. After seeing the news everywhere, Abdu called and informed me that the news is actually true and that he is getting married. He is my younger brother and I am over the moon that he is getting married. I am going to attend his wedding festivities and dance like crazy. We spoke about the engagement also and I am happy for him.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Abdu Rozik’s surprise engagement

A few days ago, Abdu took everyone by surprise when he announced his marriage plans on Instagram and YouTube. A day later, he shared pictures from his engagement, revealing that he exchanged rings on April 24. Abdu’s fiance is 19-year-old Sharjah resident Amira. He will tie the knot in UAE on July 7 this year.

Shiv, Abdu and Sajid Khan shared a close bond when they participated in Bigg Boss 16. They formed a group called Mandali and through the season, were strong in supporting each other. Even after the show ended, they stayed in touch, with their bond remaining strong. MC Stan won the show that year.

Now, buzz is that Abdu will take part in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 with Shilpa Shinde. A source told Hindustan Times that Abdu “is also in active conversation with the makers”. “He is expected to join the team this season,” shares the source. The shooting for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to begin in May-end in Romania.