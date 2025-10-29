Abhishek Bachchan hits back at journalist for accusing him of buying Best Actor award: ‘I will prove you wrong’

Abhishek Bachchan has experienced an inspiring journey in Bollywood as an actor. Following in his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan’s footsteps, Abhishek began his career in the Hindi film industry with J. P. Dutta's war drama Refugee (2000). Even though there were some bumps in the way, he went on to emerge as one of the most versatile performers that Bollywood had ever witnessed. But throughout his journey, Abhishek was considered underrated because of constant comparisons to his legendary father. So when he received his first ever Filmfare Award for Best Actor, for his performance in I Want to Talk (2024) last month, it felt like a personal win for many fans. However, some accused the actor of ‘buying’ the award.

This morning, journalist Navneet Mundhra took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Abhishek Bachchan’s victory. The tweet read, “As much as he's an affable guy, I hate to say that professionally #AbhishekBachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant... even if you don't have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career. He won an award for #IWantToTalk this year... A film which no one saw apart from a few PAID reviewers. And now I see all these tweets saying 2025 is HIS year. HILARIOUS !! There are far better actors than him who deserve more recognition, work, appreciation & awards.... but alas! They don't have PR smarts & money.” Well, Abhishek has politely hit back at the journalist.

Abhishek responded, “Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me . Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So…. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and “affability”.”

When I Want to Talk released, many fans had lauded Abhishek’s performance, with some describing him as ‘better than Amitabh Bachchan’ in their reviews. Have you watched the Shoojit Sircar film yet?