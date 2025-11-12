Abhishek Bajaj to take legal action against ex-wife Akanksha Jindal? Actor reacts | Bigg Boss 19

After his recent eviction from Bigg Boss 19, actor Abhishek Bajaj addressed the controversies surrounding his personal life, made by his ex-wife’s. The actor who was married to Akanksha Jindal claimed that the Abhishek cheated on her, while she also raised questions on the actors equation with co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur inside the house. Abhishek Bajaj to take legal action against ex-wife Akanksha Jindal? Actor reacts

Abhishek calls his ex-wife a ‘social parasite’ Speaking to HT City, Abhishek called the allegations made against him “completely baseless” and “an attempt to exploit fame”. He tells us, “These claims are baseless and are being made from the past. I was young when I got married, scarred to be honest, but whatever happened was by mutual understanding. I never wanted anyone to exploit my fame for personal benefit.”

He adds, “I have learned to stay away from people who are social parasites and fame diggers” in life. I have struggled to reach where I am today and people want to encash my hard-work. I worked hard to reach where I am today.”

We further quizzed Abhishek, if he plans to take a legal action against his ex-wife, and the actor, said, “People are with me. I prefer to I focus more on my success. And success is the purest form of revenge. People have seen who I really am, and they’re with me.” The actor doesn’t want to take a legal action against the defamatory claims made by his ex-wife, rather wants to focus on hai work ahead.

Abhishek on his bond with Ashnoor The actor also opened up about the speculation about his growing closeness with co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur, which sparked conversations both inside and outside the house. Abhishek insists that what the viewers saw was a genuine connection and not a strategy for the survival in the game. “It was never for the game. I never planned or strategized any relationship inside the house,” Abhishek clarified. “Ashnoor and I shared similar moral values and a similar thought process. Our connection was organic and honest, and over time, it grew stronger. But it was always based on understanding and respect,” he adds.

Abhishek says that despite the noise outside, he wants to focus on his journey and what he stood for inside the show. He wraps with, “Ashnoor and I are good friends and nothing more. People can think what they want to, we know the truth. I entered the house with honesty and came out with the same. I was real, I was respectful, and I maintained my principles. That’s what matters to me.”