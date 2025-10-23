Actor Ankit Siwach: Coming home for Bhai Dooj is always special

Actor Ankit Siwach says that coming home for festivals is always special for him. “I always make it a point to come back home in Meerut for festivals as that’s when you get to meet almost all your family members in a single go,” says Ankit. Actor Ankit Siwach

He recalls that, as a kid, he found it enthralling to see his aunts arriving home, especially for Bhai Dooj. He notes, “My bua ji never misses coming down to celebrate the festivities of Bhai Dooj with us. And, how lovingly my father waits for her! That’s the same I do for my sisters (Bani and Simrat); I have to be with them on this day.”

The actor, who wrapped up work to be with his family and cousins, believes in prioritising family. He explains, “Kaam bhi zaroori hai, bahut zaroori hai, but after saying that, we work to live a happy life with our family, so that’s my focus as an actor who is taking baby steps as of now.”

​Ankit is excitedly waiting for the release of his war drama, which is slated for next month-end. He is thrilled that his first war film, 120 Bahadur, is releasing soon. In the film, he plays soldier Ramlal Yadav (the name may be changed), where all characters are based on real-life individuals."

He shares, "It shakes you to portray someone who laid his life for the nation. Doing a scene sitting on a mountain top in Ladakh, we were literally breathing in a vacuum. So two of us were recreating a scene, and it was then it hit me hard how difficult it must have been for our soldiers back in 1962.”

​Furthermore, the actor also awaits his film Madam Driver with Manoj Bajpayee to complete its festival run and get released in India. He concludes his thoughts on his Meerut visit, saying, “After doing Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs, I realise that each medium is equally fascinating, and as television is on hold, my focus is on films and the web space.”