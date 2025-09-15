Actor Hiten Tejwani: It's only when people remind me, I realise it’s been 25 years in TV

He’s been the familiar face of Indian television for over two decades, yet Hiten Tejwani says his story is far from complete. From becoming a household name in the early 2000s to still holding his ground in today’s evolving OTT era, the actor feels he has only scratched the surface: “It’s still a long way to go for me.” Actor Hiten Tejwani

For Hiten, the passing of time has been almost imperceptible: “Pata hi nahin chala kab itne saal nikal gaye. I literally don’t know whether this feeling is sinking in or not. It’s only when someone says, ‘Aap ko pata hai 2000 mein aaye thhe’, that I realise yes, it’s been a good 25 years.” He goes on, “When I look back now, it strikes me how smoothly I transitioned from one character to another, without debating whether I should only play the protagonist or avoid playing a father.”

Further recalling his early days on set in 2000, the actor laughs at his innocence: “I was sitting casually, talking with everyone, thinking bas yahi rehna and kaam karna hain. Someone pointed out, ‘Sir, actors ko separate make-up room milta hain to get ready’. I was also the kind who wondered why bottled water was necessary, I was happily drinking tap water available on set.”

He also admits his packed television schedule left little room to consider films: “I’d hear that producers were talking about me, but I was too caught up in one show after another. At the time, I didn’t think beyond TV... ab kahi toh khayal aata hai.”

Now, the actor is embracing new avenues. He recently reprised his iconic role as Karan Virani in the reboot of a popular show, and is simultaneously exploring OTT and cinema. ‘I have done two series and also wrapped a film,’ he reveals, adding, “I’m enjoying it this way: that I still have work on my table.”