Actor Siddhant Karnick opens about knee replacement surgery: Still healing

Actor Siddhant Karnick, who shared glimpses of his recovery from a knee replacement surgery online, held off on speaking publicly until he was, quite literally, back on his feet. “I was waiting for the right time to talk about the ordeal I went through in the past few months — getting operated on for a titanium disc in my left knee,” he shares, “I’d rather people see me as someone who’s bounced back, not struggling to recover.” Actor Siddhant Karnick (Instagram)

The 42-year-old admits the aftermath tested his resilience: “After the operation, I was mostly lying down, watching the days go by. The real challenge began three to four months later, when depression crept in; staying motivated became really difficult.”

The experience wasn’t just about physical healing but emotional growth. “It turned me more empathetic. It was a journey of healing inside out.” Recalling the day of the injury, he says it began like any other. “I was prepping for a role in late September and training was part of my routine. During a casual game of badminton, I lost my balance and fell — the knee took the worst hit.”

Despite the accident, Siddhant was committed to his work. “The first thing I needed to figure out was how not to lose the film I was already part of.” After discussions with the director of Killer Instinct, a solution emerged. “The doctors advised a waiting period of four to six weeks before surgery. So, we reworked the character into a physically disabled man on crutches, which allowed me to complete the film while recovering.”

He did have to let go of an international musical drama, unable to dance or perform physically demanding scenes post-surgery. “For now, my focus is on healing,” he says. “I keep reminding myself — I’m on a titanium knee now.” On a positive note, he has wrapped up his second French short film, tentatively titled The Diggers, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this year.