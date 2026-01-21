Actors slam authorities, condemn negligence over techie's death due to drowning in Noida

Members of the film and television fraternity have come forward to condemn the alleged negligence following the tragic drowning of 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, in Greater Noida. The young professional died after his car plunged into a water-filled construction pit in Noida's Sector 150. Abhinav Shukla, Soni Razdan and Sourabh Raaj Jain (Internet)

Actor Abhinav Shukla, of Bigg Boss 14 fame, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video and a post, squarely blaming rescue teams and civic authorities for failing to save the engineer. He called for immediate accountability, he said, “Shame NDRF, Shame Fire Dept, Shame on authorities , you couldn’t save a young kid! I wonder why your departments even exist if you could not do a basic job for which you train your entire life with tax payers money! Bravo that Flip-cart Delivery guy who tried.”

In his video, Shukla detailed the heartbreaking incident for his followers.

Another actor Sourabh Raaj Jain popular for portraying lord Krishna in Mahabharat (2013-14), also reacted to the incident on Instagram stories, calling it "terribly shocking" and criticising the lack of timely action by tax-funded authorities.



Jain wrote, “The incident in Noida, where a young engineer drowned after pleading for help for nearly 2 hours, is incredibly shocking. Is this the cost we must bear as citizens? No one from the authority, funded by our taxes, took timely action. This was not an unforeseen accident; he asked for help for almost 2 hours. Do the authorities bear no responsibility? SHAME,"

Veteran actor Soni Razdan also took to X reacting to the incident questioning accountability:

“Agree. Don’t we have any people trained for such jobs at all? We have cranes for building massive structures but not for disasters waiting to happen. Apathy and disregard for human life over and over again. Who is going to be held accountable? Who?”

Reports indicate Mehta, who worked in Gurgaon, was on his way home when his car crashed through a damaged boundary wall and into the flooded pit in dense fog. His father, Raj Mehta, was among those who watched helplessly as rescue efforts only succeeded in retrieving his son's body hours later. Following the public outcry, an FIR was filed and the Uttar Pradesh government formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the civic lapses and rescue failure.