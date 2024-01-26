Adarsh Gourav: I am quite serious about filmmaking and turning a director soon

At the moment, Adarsh Gourav is busy making a mark for himself as an actor, and now he is harbouring a desire to get behind the camera. He says he is quite serious about becoming a director, but will never quit acting. Adarsh Gourav was recently seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

“I am quite serious about filmmaking and direction. In fact, when I was much younger, I believed that the roots of being an actor lies in the fact of storytelling. When I was young, I would love telling stories, out the blues to entertain my friends and entertain my family. And I would be so amazed when people would get convinced with those stories,” Gourav tells us.

The 29-year-old adds, “That has been the genesis of my acting career. Now, hopefully, in the next two or three years, I want to make my first feature as a director. I have written a few stories, and I just need to find a good collaborator to help me develop a screenplay. Then all I would need is to find the right producer. I don’t know what else to tell you at this point in time. It’s at a very nascent stage, but I’m really excited to direct films in life”.

Gourav’s filmography in his over a decade long career, ranges from The White Tiger, to Hostel Daze, American anthology drama series, Extrapolations, gritty Guns & Gulaabs and the most recent Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Opening up about whether he plans to quit acting after turning a director, the BAFTA-nominated actor shares, “I want to act and direct both. That’s because I can relate to both. I’m capable of doing both at the same time. In fact, I would like to direct myself one day. I feel both things will definitely go with each other, and that is what I intend to do”.

On the work front, he has won hearts for his role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also starred Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In fact, he underwent physical transformation for the web film.

“The response that I have got for the role has been overwhelming. When you work on a film, sometimes you know you are making a good film. That is the energy we had on set. But the final output is never in our control, and getting this sort of response feels so rewarding,” he ends.