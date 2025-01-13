Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth meet chess star D Gukesh, call him ‘A true hero’

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently took to Instagram to share a moment with the reigning world chess champion, D Gukesh. The post also featured her husband, Siddharth, and was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that left fans inspired. Praising Gukesh as a true hero, Aditi also lauded young chess talents and their supportive parents.

In the selfie, Aditi introduced Gukesh as "the reigning world chess champion," praising him as “a winner who inspires, but not only because he won! A true hero! Ruling with his mind, his grace, and his heart.”

She also reflected on her interaction with young chess prodigies, adding, "I had the opportunity to meet many chess champions today… incredible minds, determined and spirited. And one of them was all of 8! The parents who recognise the brilliance of these champions and sacrifice so much to work so hard along with them! Respect. A salute to you all."

Aditi’s post resonated deeply with fans, who flooded the comments section with admiration. One user wrote, “How sweet of you to appreciate him on your platform. Recognizing young talent inspires innovation and builds stronger bonds across generations.” Another commented, “Parents’ support is everything in any creative field.”

The photo also drew attention to the dedication of Gukesh’s mother, with a fan noting, “Look at his mom, always looking out for her child. World champions are family-made, not self-made.”