Aditya Dhar breaks silence on fake Dhurandhar poster of Ranveer Singh smoking in a turban: ‘Such acts will be dealt…’

Ever since Dhurandhar arrived in theatres last year, it’s all that the audience can talk about. Initially fans were obsessed with Akshaye Khanna’s swag as Rehman Dakait and Ranveer Singh’s power packed performance as Hamza aka Jaskirat. This was followed by a craze over director Aditya Dhar’s peak detailing. And now the internet is flooding with rave reviews for the sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge . But along with emotional posts for the film and spoilers which have gone viral, netizens spotted a poster of Dhurandhar 2 where Ranveer’s character, sporting a turban, is smoking a cigarette. Aditya has now broken his silence on the fake poster, clarifying that it is AI-generated.

Aditya Dhar took to his official social media handle to share, “I am deeply grateful and indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and around the world. However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives.” He went on to add, “One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief.”

“Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest. I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to Al-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly (sic),” Aditya concluded in his post.

Apart from the viral fake poster of Ranveer, there was another reason why Dhurandhar The Revenge fell into controversy recently. Gurjyot Singh Keer, president of Sikhs in Maharashtra, accused the team of disrespecting Gurbani and hurting Sikh sentiments. He criticised the scene from the film where R Madhavan is reciting a sacred verse from the Dasam Granth while smoking.