Adivi Sesh rubbishes any delay in G2's release: 'This is my pace'

Actor Adivi Sesh recently announced the release date of his upcoming Pan India film Dacoit and while fans are excited, eyes are still on the sequel of his 2018 blockbuster spy film Goodachari. The initial release was scheduled for 2025 but it has now moved to next year. However, Sesh rubbishes any delay in the film and asserts that he has always taken long to work on his films. Adivi Sesh will next be seen in Dacoit.

When asked about the shift in release, Sesh tells us, “I’ve always taken this long to make movies. It’s just that people are noticing it more now. I took just as long to make Major in the pandemic, but people thought it was the pandemic. Back when I was making Goodachari, I took two years to make it. This is just my pace, and the goal is to develop something stunning so that people don’t forget it.”

Also Read: Goodachari 2 actor Adivi Sesh: Won’t be limited by regional tags

With producer’s money at stake, the cost of production ought to increase when shooting takes longer than decided but as an actor and writer, Sesh is very mindful of the finances involved.

“So far the pressure has only been about quality, not about money, because there’s no wasteful spending. The producers know where the money is going in, there’s no surprises. So for me a film starts with a producer and ends with the producer. t’s very important for me that I keep my producer safe,” he says.

Sesh was last seen in Hindi film industry with the film Major, and later in Telugu film HIT 3. While fans wait for him to return to Hindi, he shares, “ I was offered, two more movies last month, but sometimes it has to catch your heart. The good thing is that’s being shot in Hindi. Right I’m looking forward to seeing people seeing me in the film again after major in a few months.”

He adds, “I know that, both Dacoit and G2 are Pan India films, and I know that there’s, they’re gonna appeal to the entire audience.”