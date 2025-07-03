Goodachari 2 actor Adivi Sesh: Won’t be limited by regional tags

With production in full swing for his upcoming pan-India films Goodachari 2 and Dacoit, actor Adivi Sesh expresses concern over the tendency to label actors. The 39-year-old, who made his Hindi debut with Major (2022), prefers to be recognised simply as an Indian actor. Adivi Sesh is currently working on his films Goodachari 2 and Dacoit.

“I’ve always believed in this, and I’ll say it — I’d rather be known as an Indian actor than be limited by regional tags. Cinema is one language. When we refer to an actor from Hollywood or Europe, we don’t identify them by region — we identify them by their body of work. I believe Indian cinema is also evolving to that level, and it’s time we stop boxing talent into narrow definitions,” asserts the actor, who recently released the teaser of his Hindi-Telugu bilingual project Dacoit, co-starring Mrunal Thakur.

Sesh believes embracing pan-India cinema and artistes is beneficial for both the film industry and the audience’s growth. “Being able to watch cinema from different cultures ends up expanding our sensibilities as an audience. It makes us richer and more understanding of other cultures,” he tells us.

Sesh says that a singular focus on box-office collections over storytelling creates regional divides.

He says, “It makes a Punjabi woman sitting in Hoshiarpur relate to the plight of a Telugu woman in Vijaynagram because they both understand what it is like to have a son abroad. The idea is that pan-India cinema ends up unifying the country. If only, it is this capitalist mindset of collections that divides us as North Indian and South Indian cinema.”

Sesh takes immense pride in being part of the changing face of the film industry.

“We are at a point in time where our stories, emotions, and performances resonate across geographies and languages. We are consciously making stories that belong to the nation, not a state or region. That’s the future of Indian cinema, and I’m proud to be part of that shift,” he concludes.