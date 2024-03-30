Adnan Khan: Ramadan helps me control my anger

The month of Ramadan is here and while actor Adnan Khan is currently busy shooting his ongoing period show, he is observing the holy month with full dedication and gusto. Sharing the importance of the month to him, Khan says, “Ramadan for me is actually a very beautiful month that I really look forward to. I feel it cleanses me, not just physically, but also mentally and spiritually.” Adnan Khan on Ramadan

The actor insists that this auspicious time helps him get his emotions under control. The 35-year-old actor says, “I get an excuse to be nicer, kinder and more charitable. I get an excuse to control my anger. This is the beautiful month where we are allowed to be extremely good. I don’t see it as an obligation, or these rules being imposed on me. I see it as a chance that allows me to be an even better human being.”

Khan points out that while he does get a chance to get better, it is hugely aided by the fasting process. “It is obviously helped by the fact that the body is feeling much better physically. Fasting heals the body not just physically, but also mentally, it keeps you sharper. Dry fasting, which is what basically Ramadan is, even expedites the process. It also helps you spiritually as there is this strife to try and be in a few more duas that you pray.”

The fasting in Ramadan helps Khan get an answer for the voice in his head. “When you help a few people, you are forgiving, people start taking your advantage. In this month, even if they do so, it doesn’t matter because you are supposed to be kinder. That little voice in my head that keeps saying okay, I have been kind enough, sweet enough and charitable enough, it gets an answer that it’s Ramadan and it gets to shut up. And I get to be as kind and nice as I can, turn to God and have beautiful one-on-one conversations,” he ends.