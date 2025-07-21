Search
After Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh reviews Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara: ‘The very best of Mohit Suri’

ByMahima Pandey
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 06:01 pm IST

Ranveer Singh takes a break from Dhurandhar prep to laud Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is currently reigning in cinema halls, shaking up the box office with a fresh new story, a couple of talented newcomers and music which has helped blossom a newfound passion in audiences. Theatres have turned into concert halls and even celebrities are heaping praise on lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Actor Alia Bhatt called it a ‘moment’ and not just a film, whereas filmmaker Karan Johar described Ahaan as ‘spectacular’ and Aneet as ‘lovely and amazing’. Well, actor Ranveer Singh has now taken a moment from Dhurandhar prep to laud Ahaan, Aneet and Mohit with a glowing review of Saiyaara.

Ranveer Singh congratulates Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday
Along with a poster of Saiyaara featuring Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday and his beautiful co-star Aneet Padda, Ranveer Singh shared, “SAIYAARA is HEARTFELT❤️ The very best of Mohit Suri 💫 Congrats to my dear friends at YRF - Akshay, Sumana and Shanoo for an unprecedented feat🙌 Ahaan and Aneet, you were special 🌟🌟 A scintillating debut! God bless you 🙏 & welcome to the movies! 🎭.”

Ranveer Singh reviews Saiyaara
One day ago, Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt had shared, “It’s safe to say… two beautiful, magical STARS are born ✨✨✨✨ @aneetpadda_ @ahaanpandayy — I don’t remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes… watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty — I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let’s be honest… I probably will.) I’ve already gushed to you both individually — but clearly, once was not enough. So here I am. Gushing. Again.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently gearing up for Aditya Dhar’s next, titled Dhurandhar. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, the spy action thriller film is all set to arrive in theatres on December 5.

