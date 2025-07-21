Karan Johar reviews Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara; hits back at netizen calling him ‘nepo kid ka daijaan’

Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday is currently soaring high on the success of his debut film Saiyaara along with his co-star Aneet Padda. The two young actors, who have been described as bundles of talent in Twitter reviews of the film, have shaken the box office like no newcomer ever has. Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara managed to give fans the same feels as his 2013 film Aashiqui 2, taking us back to the era of romance. Well, filmmaker Karan Johar has now shared his review of the film, along with a hard-hitting reply to a troll who called him ‘nepo kid ka daijaan’. After Ananya Panday, Karan Johar reviews Saiyaara

Along with a poster of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film Saiyaara, Karan Johar shared, “I don’t remember the last time I felt like this after watching a film …. Tears flowing and yet the feeling of immense joy… Joy for the fact that a love story has conquered the silver screen and made the nation fall in love.” He went on to laud YRF and Mohit Suri, before adding, “What a debut @ahaanpandayy !!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker… your eyes spoke volumes and I can’t wait to see your journey ahead…. You are spectacular!!!! Welcome to the movies !!! @aneetpadda_ you gorgeous girl… how lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears…. Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical!”

In the comment section below, some fans agreed whereas others requested KJo to cast Ahaan and Aneet in his next film. But there were also some trolls who began the nepotism debate, accusing Karan of being the ‘flagbearer’ yet again. One such internet user stated, “A gaya nepo kid ka daijaan😂.” Most celebrities usually ignore trolls. However, this time Karan decided to hit back and replied, “@sometimesasif chup kar!!! Ghar baithe baithee negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh !! Aur khud kuch kaam kar !!!!” Under this comment, many netizens came out in KJo’s support. One such fan suggested, “@karanjohar ignore & delete comment,” whereas another comment read, “every time it’s not necessary to point out nepotism. If people are talented they should be appreciated. You said it very well @karanjohar 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻.”

