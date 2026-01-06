After Dhurandhar and Animal, Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol to reunite for Humraaz 2? Here’s what we know

In the last few years, audiences were reintroduced to talented actors through new content. We witnessed seasoned actors in never-seen-before avatars, making us fall in love with them and their craft all over again. Two of the biggest examples of the same are Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Despite having less screentime than lead star Ranbir Kapoor and zero dialogues, Bobby became an overnight sensation with Animal (2023). Akshaye, on the other hand, displayed his unmatchable aura as Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and emerged as the internet’s latest obsession. Can you imagine the star power if Akshaye and Bobby came together, for maybe a sequel to their 2002 film Humraaz ?

Filmmaker Ratan Jain, who produced Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Humraaz, has opened up about the possibility of a sequel in a new interview. In a chat with Bollywood Humgama, when asked about the same, the filmmaker shared, “I can make Humraaz 2 if I get the right script for these two actors. We need to have scripts where they fit the part and have age-appropriate roles.” Talking about Bobby and Akshaye, Ratan stated, “Bobby is a pleasure to work with and so is Akshaye. As for Akshaye, let him get settled for some time after this humongous success that he has seen. I’ll try to meet him. We are very good friends. He deserves better films.”