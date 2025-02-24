After Gaurav Kapoor, comedian Vipul Goyal takes a dig at India’s Got Latent controversy; says gave statement to police

Comedian Vipul Goyal has become the latest entertainer to jest about the ongoing controversy surrounding India's Got Latent. In a viral social media clip, Vipul—who also served as a guest judge on one of the episodes of the popular reality show—mocked both himself and the other judges who have been summoned by authorities for their involvement in the programme. Comedian Vipul Goyal is now the latest comedian to make jokes at the expense of the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent

Watch the video here:



"Abhi dekha aapne India's Got Latent ki controversy, kya pela humko yaar. Aapko toh maza aa gaya hoga? (Did you see the controversy around India's Got Latent, how they blamed us? You guys must have enjoyed it, right?),” Vipul quipped at the start of the video.

At one point, an audience member reminded him of a comment he had made during the show, where he had suggested that the content might land them in trouble in the future. Vipul was quick to respond, saying, "Maine koi prediction nai kiya. Tu mujhe kaali zuban mat bula (I didn’t make any prediction, don’t say that I jinxed it all by saying it)."

During the video, Vipul also disclosed that he had appeared before the authorities and recorded his statement. However, he refrained from providing any specific details about what he had said during the proceedings.

He then turned his attention to the widespread outrage surrounding the issue, joking about the extreme reactions. "Log bol rahe hain inhe kam se kam fansi honi chaiyeh. Kam se kam? Zyada kya hoga isse? Mari hui body ke saath podcast karaenge ab yeh (People are saying that the minimum punishment should be hanging. If that’s the minimum, what more do they want? For the dead body to do a podcast now?),” he remarked.

He also referenced YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, who had spoken about receiving death threats in the wake of the controversy. “Beer Biceps bechara likh raha hai, use death threats aa rahe hain. Wahan log comment mein puch rahe hain, kabhi maut ke baare mein socha hai? (BeerBiceps has mentioned he is receiving death threats, but people are asking him in comments if he has ever thought about death?),” he said, alluding to the question Allahbadia often asks on his podcast.

Additionally, Vipul took a dig at comedian Sunil Pal and actor Mukesh Khanna, both of whom had publicly criticised the show and its judges.

Vipul is not the only comedian addressing the matter. Recently, fellow stand-up comic Gaurav Kapoor shared a clip from one of his performances, in which he discussed the ongoing controversy. He suggested that Ranveer had been too quick to apologise for his remarks. Gaurav also highlighted how comedians were now being pressured to cancel shows due to security concerns, but he himself appeared unfazed. However, he did believe that the entire situation had been unnecessarily exaggerated.

“Arre bhai kya bhasad hogai yaar. Itni badi bhasad toh hai bhi nahi yaar. Ho gaya yaar, nikal gaya mooh se yaar (It’s become such a big mess when it isn’t even that big. It’s fine, they messed up),” Kapoor said during his set.

For those unfamiliar with the issue, the controversy erupted after comments made by Allahbadia during an episode of India’s Got Latent, which featured comedian Samay Raina and other panellists. Following a public backlash, Samay removed all related content, while Ranveer revealed that both he and his family had received death threats. Meanwhile, police complaints have been filed against them in Maharashtra and Assam.

Ranveer’s remarks have remained a hot topic for over a week, with the influencer and his fellow panellists facing legal action in Mumbai and Guwahati. The controversy even reached Parliament, where members from various political parties called for strict measures against Ranveer to prevent such incidents in the future.