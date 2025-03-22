Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt just made their romance Insta-official after viral NSFW beach day pictures

Well, almost. Depends on what side of the complex hard launch, soft launch debate you are actually. Elsie Hewitt makes romance with Pete Davidson Insta-official(Photos: X)

The internet had quite the field day yesterday with the very steamy set of photos from actor-comedian Pete Davidson's Palm beach, Florida outing becoming public knowledge. Now Pete, just in himself, of course, does have potential for virality. But we think almost everyone would agree that the most interest-piquing thing about him is his truly enviable list of exes. This is a no-judgement zone, but the list is long and very, very hot — Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, of course rule the roost in terms of street cred here. Nonetheless, Pete is onto newer things and among them is of course a brand new squeeze.

He debuted his romance with model Elsie Hewitt yesterday, with the two being photographed having many a cozy and properly steamy PDA moments as they frolicked in the waters. Interest in the identity of the lady was at an all-time high, with several fans hilariously having to do a double take to make sure it wasn't Hailey Bieber, because the similarity in build and aesthetic was undeniable!

But of course that isn't Hailey, it's Elsie. And it seems like the day didn't just end at the beach. Late last night, Elsie, shared a candid peak into her night with a quick Instagram story. Focusing on a vintage television playing Rugrats, the camera pans to the side and out emerges Pete Davidson, tattoos and all, dressed in a comfy bathroom robe, flashing his goofy smile. Big stuff!

There's also been a lot of conjecture in reports over Elsie's status as a celebrity or a non-celebrity. To clear it up, Elsie is a former Playboy model and actor and has been linked with the likes of Jason Sudeikis and Benny Blanco in the past.

What's your vibe check on this new romance?