After Pallo Latke in Jatadhara, Shreya Sharma bets big on regional cinema with Telugu push

She adds, “ Jatadhara was a pan-India release in multiple languages, but primarily it is a Telugu film, and the song was shot in both languages.”

The dental surgeon turned actor says, “I am learning Telugu and trying to give as many auditions as I can. Both the Telugu ( Trend Set Chey Pilloda ) and Hindi versions of the song were trending for many days, and I am hopeful that it will open new doors for me in the regional industries, which are very strong nowadays.”

Actor Shreya Sharma, who shot to fame with the chartbuster song Pallo Latke in Jatadhara , is now focusing on regional industries alongside her work in Bollywood, learning languages to unlock new opportunities.

Shreya began learning Telugu to explore “opportunities in the industry.” The actor reveals, “I am in touch with people in Hyderabad for auditions. I am already in talks for a project, but it’s too early to talk about it. Since I want to do leading roles now, I am going slow. I am going all out for regional auditions and films along with work in the Hindi film industry.”

Recently making her Hindi film debut with Mastiii 4, Shreya has already shot for her next film, which she expects to get a theatrical release in March-April.

“I have completed shooting for Mr and Mrs Grey, which has an ensemble cast including National Award winner Nithya Menen, Vivek Oberoi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. It’s a murder mystery and a very different film after my debut, where people will see a different aspect of me.”

On working on back-to-back projects with Vivek Oberoi, she says, “I am lucky to get the opportunity to work with Vivek sir in two films, and in my debut film, I played his possessive wife. A lot of people have complimented me, saying they could relate to my character, which is a win-win situation for me. Since there is a pre-conceived notion about it being an adult film, of course, there are some limitations, but overall I got a good response in theatres. After its OTT release, hopefully, more people will watch it.”

On a concluding note, she says, “I am from Gurgaon and always wanted to get into acting. Since I come from a family of doctors, I first completed my studies and became a dental surgeon with full seriousness. Then, I spoke to my parents and landed in Mumbai two years back.”