After Tom Holland-Zendaya's engagement, Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon announces engagement with longtime girlfriend

Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon is engaged. The 28-year-old actor popped the question to his girlfriend Veronica Leahov during a romantic New York City proposal. Jacob and Veronica both confirmed the engagement via Instagram on Wednesday. Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

Jacob, who has played the role of Spiderman aKa Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds in the three Spider-Man films so far, got down on one knee in the first photo of an Instagram carousel he shared, as a seemingly surprised Veronica placed her hand over her mouth in the first image.

“The beginning of the rest of our lives together,” he captioned the sweet roundup along with a series of emojis. Jacob made the moment romantic, with a heart-shaped arch of roses, white candles and the Big Apple as the backdrop for the evening proposal. As the photos went on, Veronica, an architectural designer, embraced her fiancé.

The couple also showed off her brand-new diamond ring. “I’m still dreaming,” Veronica wrote over a video shared to her Instagram Stories that gave another glimpse of the jewel as the couple toasted champagne glasses for the special occasion. “This next chapter is already my favorite,” she added.

Their engagement comes roughly two months after sources confirmed Jacob’s Spider-Man costars Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged. Tom proposed to the 28-year-old Euphoria star, at the home of one of her family members over the holidays. The couple costarred in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming before their relationship bloomed. "He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special," an insider was quoted as saying, as per a report by People magazine.